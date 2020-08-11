Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand firms on positive Covid-19 vaccine news The JSE, which has now regained all of its 2020 losses, closed firmer with the all share rising 0.72% and the top 40 0.76% BL PREMIUM

The rand was firmer on Tuesday as positive news about various Covid-19 vaccines lifted appetite for riskier assets, while investors remain optimistic over a US stimulus package.

The rand’s gain was its first in four days, while the gold price moved off its recent high, falling the most since mid-March.