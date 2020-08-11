JSE firmer as US-China trade tension eases
The all share had firmed 0.96% and the top 40 1.03%
11 August 2020 - 12:30
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday with its global peers mixed amid hopes that US-China tension might subside, while investors remain optimistic about a stimulus package by the US Congress.
US President Donald Trump has signed executive orders to extend various stimulus measures, putting pressure on Congress to agree to a broader fiscal package. Meanwhile, a Chinese official has reaffirmed commitment to phase one of a trade deal signed with Washington.
