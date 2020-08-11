SAFE HAVENS
JSE erases 2020 losses but domestic economic prospects remain a worry
Local bourse receives a boost from higher international markets, but analysts are not celebrating yet
11 August 2020 - 23:20
The JSE has erased all of its 2020 losses.
But analysts are not celebrating, with the recovery reflecting the dominance of a few technology stocks and commodity-based shares that have benefited from a global demand for safe havens.
