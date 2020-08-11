Markets

Gold’s record highs come to an abrupt halt

The safe-haven metal is heading for its biggest drop in seven years as bond yields spike higher

11 August 2020 - 18:36 Justina Vasquez
Picture: 123RF/REAL ROCKING
Picture: 123RF/REAL ROCKING

New York — The huge rally that pushed gold to record highs above $2,000 an ounce has come to an abrupt halt, with the safe-haven metal heading for its biggest drop in seven years after bond yields spiked higher.

US treasuries and European bond yields climbed, cutting into the negative real rates that had supported the metal. The 10-year US treasury yield jumped the most since June ahead of an expected flood of government and corporate debt issuance. US producer prices increased faster than expected.

“Today, real rates clearly moved higher and that’s clearly what moved gold lower,” Michael Widmer, head of metals research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in London. “You had stronger producer price index data out and I think when that data came out the market had another look at rates and expectations.”

Exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors also took a breather, seeing back-to-back outflows for the first time since June. On Friday, State Street’s SPDR gold shares, the largest gold-backed ETF, saw its biggest outflow since March. Meanwhile, a Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of senior gold miners dropped the most intraday since March, down as much as 5.7%.

Stocks rallied, as investors in risk assets took some comfort from the US president’s comment on potential tax cuts, strong Chinese economic data, and falling hospitalisation in California and New York.

Adding to positive market sentiment is a Covid-19 vaccine that Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country has cleared for use; it hopes to begin mass inoculation soon. Globally, coronavirus infections breached 20-million cases, after doubling in six weeks. It took six months to reach 10-million.

In the US, which accounts for a quarter of all cases, virus hospitalisation fell in hardest hit states, including New York, California and Texas.

Spot gold fell 4% to $1,945.44 an ounce at 11.43am in New York, heading for the biggest drop since June 2013. Futures for December delivery slid 4.2% to $1,953.80 on the Comex in New York.

“It’s quite abrupt and brutal, but the price increase before was even more abrupt and brutal,” Carsten Fritsch, a commodity analyst at Commerzbank, said by phone. “The trigger could be the sharp rise in bond yields, which caused some profit-taking then that cascaded. When people start to take profits, more will follow, and so we see this acceleration of price declines today.”

Bloomberg

Gold loses ground as dollar bounces

Metal prices seen as undergoing consolidation after rising more than 14% in three weeks
Markets
12 hours ago

World stocks edge to 5-month high on hopes of US stimulus package

Investors are still cautious, however, as South Korean exports drop and the UK sees its biggest loss of jobs since 2009
Markets
10 hours ago

Rand set to end three-day losing streak amid stimulus hopes

Meanwhile, Stats SA is set to release manufacturing production data for June
Markets
9 hours ago

Oil prices rise on hopes of a US stimulus

Prices found support from a rally in Europe, which rose for a third straight session as carmakers gained on firm Chinese sales data
Markets
9 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE to open to firmer Asian markets on Tuesday
Markets
2.
Rand set to end three-day losing streak amid ...
Markets
3.
Gold loses ground as dollar bounces
Markets
4.
JSE firmer as US-China trade tension eases
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — Facebook and Quilter
Markets

Related Articles

Reserve Bank’s bond purchasing ‘needs to stay open’ amid uncertainty

Economy

The cure for the Covid investing blues

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.