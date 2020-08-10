Market data — August 10 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Only the most monumental efforts will shift the pathways history has laid down for modern SA
Three months after the launch of the R200bn Covid-19 relief plan, only 6.6% has been paid out
In countries with endemic corruption, such as SA, governing elites loot because they don’t see it as wrong — and because they get away with it
The furniture and appliances retailer’s account payments drop by a third in April
The governor says the central bank has room to respond if inflation is persistently under target
The aim is to help change the face of the male-dominated industry, which will play a leading part in future-proofing the economy
The government continues to put more resources into crushing dissent, with very little availed to fight the Covid-19 pandemic
Training and trip to Lisbon delayed after two squad members test positive for virus
The director of image, heritage, and style elaborates on the “very Cartier” nature of watch design that transcends time
Our market data service has been curtailed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
