WATCH: Stock picks — Sibanye-Stillwater and AB InBev

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Sibanye-Stillwater as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Management chose AB InBev.

Nair said: “I’m going to break the mould by going with Sibanye-Stillwater gold share, I don’t think $3,000 can run, but I think $2,500 is definitely a much more attainable target.”

Smit said: “I’m going to go for more cyclical stock with AB InBev. It is an offshore operation as well and it’s been hammered on the earnings side. Pubs are closed, tourism is closed and people are not drinking, which is a bigger margin business for them.”