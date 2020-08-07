Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Sibanye-Stillwater and AB InBev

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Management talk to Business Day TV

07 August 2020 - 12:19 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Sibanye-Stillwater as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Management chose AB InBev.

Nair said: “I’m going to break the mould by going with Sibanye-Stillwater gold share, I don’t think $3,000 can run, but I think $2,500 is definitely a much more attainable target.”

Smit said: “I’m going to go for more cyclical stock with AB InBev. It is an offshore operation as well and it’s been hammered on the earnings side. Pubs are closed, tourism is closed and people are not drinking, which is a bigger margin business for them.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts Player.fm

PGM prices put plaster over lockdown wound

Palladium and rhodium are now by far the biggest contributors to PGM companies’ revenue
Companies
2 days ago

SA gold shares soar on surging gold price

Gold Fields and DRDGold issue guidances as their shares bullet higher
Companies
2 days ago

DRDGold proves you don’t need to own mines to thrive in gold

The company, which has outshone rivals in 2020, specialises in processing tailing dumps
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye

Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
1 week ago

Small cap unit trusts: Chances to outperform index

The sector was subject to a great boom soon after these funds were started in 1997-1998
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand is missing out on gold price surge to record ...
Markets
2.
JSE may feel Naspers pressure on Friday as Trump ...
Markets
3.
JSE strengthens ahead of US Covid-19 relief ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock pick — MTN
Markets
5.
Gold hits new high on soaring Covid-19 cases
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.