MARKET WRAP: Naspers has worst day in two weeks as US-China tech spat weighs on Tencent
The all share fell 1.56% on the day, and the top 40 1.72%, with industrials and gold miners also falling
07 August 2020 - 18:55
JSE heavyweight Naspers had its worst day in a fortnight on Friday as the US clamped down on Chinese tech giants, including Prosus subsidiary Tencent.
Naspers closed 4.18% lower at R3,088.39, its worst day since July 24, while Prosus fell the most in about 10 weeks, down 3.82% to R1,676.34. This is after US President Donald Trump issued an executive order to ban US companies from doing business with TikTok-owner ByteDance, and Tencent, which owns WeChat and a big chunk of Epic Games.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now