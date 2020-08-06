WATCH: Stock picks — Visa and Disney

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Visa as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Disney.

McCurrie said: “Visa came out with results on Wednesday, they weren’t fantastic, but earnings were up and they beat market expectations a little bit, but the structure of the company is geared towards massive cash generation and the one thing that Covid has done is cause people to not carry cash any more ... everything is now going onto cards.”

Shapiro said: “I chose it before I saw that the price had run already by 10, but nevertheless, they’ve got a 100-million subscribers now on Disney plus, so it’s really becoming very successful. Yes they’re losing on the theme parks, they’re losing on the entertainment side; they’ve also made money by not paying you all the sports companies for the rights because they’re not playing sport, so there’s been at lot of cost cutting going there.”