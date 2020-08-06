Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Investec Property Fund

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Investec Property Fund as his stock pick of the day

06 August 2020 - 09:11 Business Day TV
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Investec Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.

Investec Property Fund is one that we’ve liked for a while now and looking at the portfolio over time, they built up quite an exciting portfolio in SA, together with their expansive offshore footprint into European logistics business.”

WP president Marais labels leaks to media as ‘treasonous acts’

Term of office of two independent board members not renewed in possibly related move
Sport
1 day ago

Small cap unit trusts: Chances to outperform index

The sector was subject to a great boom soon after these funds were started in 1997-1998
Companies
6 days ago

Top private banks and wealth managers: how they fare

Covid-19 has changed just about everything — but in the wealth management space, tried and trusted principles still apply
Companies
1 week ago

Listed property on track to lose more than R200bn in worst year yet

Sector has lost nearly 40% of its value as businesses struggle and joblessness soars
Companies
2 weeks ago

Investec Property Fund faces conundrum as it delays dividend

Group wary of jeopardising Reit status that requires it to pay 75% of distributable earnings annually
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE gains for a third day as gold ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock pick — MTN
Markets
4.
Rand weakens in response to global economic ...
Markets
5.
Rand firmer as gold soars and the dollar slips
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.