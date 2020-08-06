Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Investec Property Fund
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Investec Property Fund as his stock pick of the day
06 August 2020 - 09:11
“Investec Property Fund is one that we’ve liked for a while now and looking at the portfolio over time, they built up quite an exciting portfolio in SA, together with their expansive offshore footprint into European logistics business.”
