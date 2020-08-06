Rand is missing out on gold price surge to record highs
SA’s vulnerable, volatile currency falls nearly 4% in the past week
06 August 2020 - 23:01
The rand is missing out on the rally that has pushed gold to new record highs above $2,000 and is instead caught up in renewed emerging-market volatility and lingering concern about the country’s ability to fund itself.
Amid reports of new outbreaks of Covid-19 and lockdowns that may further hurt a global economy that’s set for its worst performance in about a century, the rand was also felled by a familiar factor, the Turkish lira (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/markets/2020-08-06-turkeys-lira-falls-to-record-low-as-forex-interventions-fail/) slumping to a record low after that country eased some its currency interventions.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now