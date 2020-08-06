Markets Rand is missing out on gold price surge to record highs SA’s vulnerable, volatile currency falls nearly 4% in the past week BL PREMIUM

The rand is missing out on the rally that has pushed gold to new record highs above $2,000 and is instead caught up in renewed emerging-market volatility and lingering concern about the country’s ability to fund itself.

Amid reports of new outbreaks of Covid-19 and lockdowns that may further hurt a global economy that’s set for its worst performance in about a century, the rand was also felled by a familiar factor, the Turkish lira (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/markets/2020-08-06-turkeys-lira-falls-to-record-low-as-forex-interventions-fail/) slumping to a record low after that country eased some its currency interventions.