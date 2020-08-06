MARKET WRAP: JSE flat as markets await details of US Covid-19 relief package
06 August 2020 - 19:36
The JSE closed flat on Thursday, with global sentiment driven by the impending decision by the US regarding Covid-19 relief, with talks on the matter expected to finish by the end of the week.
The Republicans and Democrats have both had to make concessions, but they still remain at odds on important issues. US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, however, believes an agreement will be reached soon.
