Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE flat as markets await details of US Covid-19 relief package BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed flat on Thursday, with global sentiment driven by the impending decision by the US regarding Covid-19 relief, with talks on the matter expected to finish by the end of the week.

The Republicans and Democrats have both had to make concessions, but they still remain at odds on important issues. US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, however, believes an agreement will be reached soon.