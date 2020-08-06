Market data — August 6 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Law enforcement is still heavily influenced by the whims of the party that destroyed the Scorpions
It is envisaged the corruption-busting entity would be similar to the disbanded Scorpions
In countries with endemic corruption, such as SA, governing elites loot because they don’t see it as wrong — and because they get away with it
CEO Rob Shuter says the orderly process will start in Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen
Business groups have spent four months drafting a plan to get the economy back on track, but confidence the sate will implement is is ‘very low’
Having data at your fingertips and keeping an eye on the long term is crucial
DeWine mandated the wearing of masks, setting off furious protests in Columbus
Play should start in September with the structure of competition yet to be announced
Bring calm, and warmth into your home with Dior’s Dioriviera collection
Our market data service has been curtailed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
