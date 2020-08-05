Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Caterpillar
Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
05 August 2020 - 09:01
Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital chose Caterpillar Inc as his stock pick of the day.
“Caterpillar is one of the companies that we’ve been looking at recently and is one of those companies that have suffered quite significantly. But we think that it has got good cash on the balance sheet and is very well poised to benefit from the upside.”
