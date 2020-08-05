Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Caterpillar

Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

05 August 2020 - 09:01 Business Day TV
A Caterpillar 12M Grader on display in Lexington, Kentucky, the US. Picture: BLOOMBERG/LUKE SHARRETT
A Caterpillar 12M Grader on display in Lexington, Kentucky, the US. Picture: BLOOMBERG/LUKE SHARRETT

Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital chose Caterpillar Inc as his stock pick of the day.

Caterpillar is one of the companies that we’ve been looking at recently and is one of those companies that have suffered quite significantly. But we think that it has got good cash on the balance sheet and is very well poised to benefit from the upside.”

WATCH: Stock pick — Caterpillar

Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
1 week ago

Crosscall targeting 10% share of rugged cellphones in SA

The French mobile handsets manufacturer is using SA as a springboard for the continent, citing its ‘open business environment’ and ‘regulations’
Companies
1 week ago

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Get-out-of-deal clauses may figure as a bargaining chip

But Barloworld is likely to find it difficult to reverse out of an agreement with Tongaat
Opinion
1 week ago

MICHEL PIREU: The stock market through the looking glass

The search for answers to their own behaviour tends to separate the winners from the wannabes
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Tongaat Hulett: Barloworld’s coronavirus dodge

Even if the current starch business deal is going nowhere, Africa’s biggest sugar business may yet get a better price for it
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Spot gold breaks through $2,000 on Covid and ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Miners give JSE a lift as gold tests ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Shoprite and tech heavies lift JSE
Markets
5.
Rand weakens in response to global economic ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.