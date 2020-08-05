Markets

Market data — August 5 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

05 August 2020 - 22:38
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Our market data service has been curtailed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Gold climbs to record high as traders turn for ...
Markets
2.
Rand firmer as gold soars and the dollar slips
Markets
3.
Spot gold breaks through $2,000 on Covid and ...
Markets
4.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday
Markets
5.
Rand weakens in response to global economic ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.