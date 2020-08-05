Markets JSE heads for third day of gains as stimulus talks lift sentiment The US and China are expected to review the initial phase of the trade deal on August 15 BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer and set for its third day of gains on Wednesday, as hopes for more stimulus lifted global equities while investors await more progress on US-China trade relations.

Markets are watching discussions in US Congress for a Covid-19 relief package amid worries about the effect of the virus on economic activity.