Rand weakens in response to global economic recovery concerns
04 August 2020 - 12:11
The rand was lower on Tuesday, in line with emerging-market currencies as a surge in Covid-19 cases across the globe threaten economic recovery, putting pressure on riskier assets.
The rand lost more than 1% as the new week of the new month began, with uncertainty and concerns about global growth putting emerging-market currencies under pressure.
