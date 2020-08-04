Markets Rand weakens in response to global economic recovery concerns The rand lost more than 1% as August began BL PREMIUM

The rand was lower on Tuesday, in line with emerging-market currencies as a surge in Covid-19 cases across the globe threaten economic recovery, putting pressure on riskier assets.

