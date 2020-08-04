MARKET WRAP: Miners give JSE a lift as gold tests $2,000/oz
Royal Bafokeng Platinum performed best on the day, rising the most in three weeks
04 August 2020 - 19:01
The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday, with miners doing the heavy lifting, as Royal Bafokeng Platinum outperformed both the overall market and its sector while commodity prices continue to rise on positive purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data from different countries this week.
“We are seeing stocks drag themselves off their lows at the start of this week, with yesterday’s PMI readings aiding the move,” said Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam. “I take these numbers with a pinch of salt until we see how containment efforts during localised spikes are dealt with. That’s not to say they’re not encouraging but, as we’re seeing in the US, the situation can get out of hand quickly again, which will take its toll.”
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now