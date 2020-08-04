Markets

Market data — August 4 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

04 August 2020 - 23:23
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Sanlam Stratus Funds

The market data service has been curtailed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Shoprite and tech heavies lift JSE
Markets
2.
Rand weakens in response to global economic ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock pick — MTN
Markets
4.
JSE firms as positive PMI data points to steady ...
Markets
5.
JSE to start to firmer Asian markets on Tuesday
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.