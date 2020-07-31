MARKET WRAP: Rand falls to R17/$ as the coronavirus spreads
The JSE also closed weaker on the day, with the bank index faring the worst
31 July 2020 - 18:58
The rand fell to its worst level in three weeks on Friday, breaking above R17/$, as a rise in Covid-19 infections in a number of countries across the globe threatens economic recovery.
The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have been evident in recent economic data, with US GDP for the second quarter dropping the most in several decades, data showed on Thursday; while numbers released on Friday showed that Spain’s economy shrank the most so far in Europe.
