Markets JSE firmer as investors digest dreadful US economic figures The all share had firmed 1.21% and the top 40 was 1.3% firmer, with platinum miners rising 3.5% BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Friday, with its global peers mixed as investors digested data showing a historic contraction in US GDP in the second quarter.

Data out of the US on Thursday showed that US GDP shrunk an annualised 32.9% in the second quarter of 2020, the country’s steepest contraction in 73 years. Sentiment is also under pressure from concerns of rising Covid-19 numbers in economies across the globe.