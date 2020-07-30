Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Diego

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

30 July 2020 - 09:19 Business Day TV
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/SEBABATSO MOSAMO
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/SEBABATSO MOSAMO

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose Diego as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going for Diego, it’s a top booze company internationally, it’s trading on a PE of roughly 20 times. The high of the share price was £36 and it’s currently trading at about 28 and the reason we like it is it’s quite defensive.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Or listen to the full audio:

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.