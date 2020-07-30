MARKET WRAP: Rand drops to three-week low on global economic recovery worries
The JSE also dropped, in line with other global equities, as the US posted its steepest contraction in 73 years
30 July 2020 - 18:11
The rand fell to its weakest level in three weeks on Thursday, while the JSE dropped in line with other global equities as investors worry about the prospects of the global economic recovery as the US posted its steepest contraction in 73 years.
At 5.21pm, the rand had weakened 2.05% to R16.8819/$, 1.93% to R19.8830/€ and 2.4% to R21.9902/£. The euro lost 0.1% to $1.1778. The local currency weakened to a three-week low of R16.94/$ in intra-day trade, while it has lost about 17% so far this year, according to Infront data.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now