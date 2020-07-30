Market data — July 30 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The government has to make painful choices — now it may be able to do so under cover of the loan
New concession likely to be insufficient to stem crisis in a sector facing the loss of more than 400,000 jobs and R80bn in foreign receipts
The party will vote for a new leader at the federal congress scheduled over two days from October 31 to November 1
Shares fall on the news of softly spoken CEO’s departure just two years into the job
The revenue service wants to ease the administration burden for taxpayers but wants to ‘make it hard and costly’ criminals
Covid-19 has brought into sharp focus the powerful relationship between human endeavour and technology
Russia says 33 detained mercenaries were en route to another country and had missed their flight
Investors blame prolonged approval process and global uncertainty over coronavirus pandemic
The KKNK virtual gallery is one of the new possibilities opened up by the digital shift necessitated by Covid-19
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.