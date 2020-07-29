MARKET WRAP: Gains by Sasol and banks boost the JSE
Standard Bank led gains in its sector, up the most in three weeks, despite announcing that its interim profits in the six months to end-June could halve
29 July 2020 - 19:03
The JSE firmed for a third successive day on Wednesday, with gains by banks and Sasol making up for losses in other sectors, such as miners, which fared the worst on the day.
Shares in chemical and energy group Sasol jumped the most in seven weeks after the group announced it has agreed to sell 16 air-separation units at its Secunda operation for R8.5bn in its drive to reduce debt.
