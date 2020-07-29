Markets JSE firms ahead of US Fed’s decision The team around the Fed Chair Jerome Powell is likely to acknowledge the deteriorating situation and pave the way for further measures BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday, with its global counterparts mixed as investors await the US Federal Reserve’s latest decision on interest rates later in the day.

The Fed is facing pressure to do more to support the ailing US economy as the country continues to deal with a rise in Covid-19 infections.