WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and nCino

Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose nCino.

Busha said: “I’m going for Afrimat, if you look at their numbers for end of February you’re looking at about 40%-50% headline earnings and their profit is growing nicely.”

Booysen said: “I’m going for nCino, a huge success story, they’re partnered with Salesforce and they are rolling out CRM [customer relationship management] and technology using Salesforce’s backbone and influence into the banking sector internationally.”