Rand weakens ahead of US Fed meeting as US Covid-19 figures rise
The US central bank is expected to announce its latest interest-rate decision, one likely to help lift the ailing US economy
28 July 2020 - 12:43
The rand was weaker on Tuesday, in line with its emerging-market peers with the dollar firming over prospects of another huge economic stimulus package in the US lifting market sentiment.
The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce its latest interest-rate decision on Wednesday, as a rise in Covid-19 infections continues to threaten economic recovery.
