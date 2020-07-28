Markets Rand weakens ahead of US Fed meeting as US Covid-19 figures rise The US central bank is expected to announce its latest interest-rate decision, one likely to help lift the ailing US economy BL PREMIUM

The rand was weaker on Tuesday, in line with its emerging-market peers with the dollar firming over prospects of another huge economic stimulus package in the US lifting market sentiment.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce its latest interest-rate decision on Wednesday, as a rise in Covid-19 infections continues to threaten economic recovery.