Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE gains for a second day while focus shifts to US stimulus Locally, investors will be watching the consumer inflation print for June, due on Wednesday

The JSE gained for a second day on Tuesday as investors monitored stimulus talks in the US amid hope that more will be done to support economic recovery in the world’s largest economy.

Discussions regarding a government stimulus package continue in Washington on Tuesday as investors worry that the talks may collapse. The US Federal Reserve is set to announce its decision on interest rates on Wednesday.