Market data — July 28 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Finance minister and Reserve Bank governor have pledged spending cuts and freeze on public-sector pay to support the $4.2bn loan
Party threatens legal action if speaker fails to issue a notice for a meeting to elect a new executive mayor
The party will vote for a new leader at the federal congress scheduled over two days from October 31 to November 1
The pandemic has served as something of a fast-forward button to the future, as customers steer clear of dining rooms because of safety concerns
Extended economic recovery from pandemic and success of videoconferencing during lockdowns likely to delay global airlines' return
Black business chief weighs in on probe into allegations that officials and businesses benefited from billions meant to fight Covid-19
Turkish state-run banks have sold about $2bn to support the lira this week, say insiders
Football body to make sure coach Eymael never works in SA again
Chris and Andrea Mullineux’s Olerasay second release is one to keep an eye on when alcohol sales resume
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.