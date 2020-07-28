Markets JSE falls as markets shift focus to US Fed meeting Gold miners dropped 5.32% after recording their biggest climb in six weeks on Monday BL PREMIUM

The JSE was lower on Tuesday morning while global equities were mixed, as focus shifts to the US Federal Reserve meeting this week. Investors are betting on the prospect of more stimulus.

“The Fed is expected to be ultra-dovish in its statements after the meeting, and I find it bemusing that the markets are suddenly hand-wringing about it,” Oanda market analyst Jeffrey Halley said.