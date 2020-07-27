Markets Rand likely to bounce back from three-day losing streak Sasfin’s Alvin Chawasema said a weaker dollar had helped the rand start the week strongly BL PREMIUM

The rand looked set to snap its its three-day losing streak on Monday morning while investors monitor rising tension between the US and China.

Markets are awaiting the next move in the spat between the world’s largest economies after the US and China ordered the closure of consulates in Houston and Chengdu, putting some pressure on the dollar.