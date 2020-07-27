Markets

Oil falters amid US-China tension

Brent slips as rising coronavirus cases increases investors’ appetite for safe-haven assets

27 July 2020 - 12:51 Florence Tan and Dmitry Zhdannikov
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Singapore/London — Oil prices edged lower on Monday as rising coronavirus cases and tension between the US and China pushed investors towards safe-haven assets.

Brent crude dipped 20c, or 0.5%, to $43.14 a barrel by 10am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped to $41.15 a barrel, down 14c, or 0.4%.

The fall in oil mirrored moves in broader financial markets in Asia amid the concern about escalating tension between the world’s two biggest economies after the closures of consulates in Houston and Chengdu. Global coronavirus cases, meanwhile, exceeded 16-million.

Still, Brent is on track for a fourth consecutive monthly gain in July and WTI is set to rise for a third month as unprecedented supply cuts from Opec and its allies including Russia propped up prices. Output has also fallen in the US.

Oil demand has improved from the deep trough of the second quarter, though the recovery path is uneven as resumption of lockdowns in the US and other parts of the world is capping consumption.

“Oil appears to be caught between opposing forces, crushing price volatility and ranges,” said Oanda senior market analyst for Asia Pacific Jeffrey Halley.

Investors are also watching for any effect from storm Hanna, which battered the Texas coast at the weekend. Oil producers and refiners said on Friday that they did not expect the storm to affect operations.

The rebound in oil prices from lows hit earlier this year has also encouraged the world’s top producers to increase output. The US oil rig count rose last week for the first week since March.

“While we believe rig activity has bottomed, we don’t expect to see a quick recovery any time soon at current price levels,” ING analysts said in a note.

Reuters

Rand likely to bounce back from three-day losing streak

Sasfin’s Alvin Chawasema said a weaker dollar had helped the rand start the week strongly
Markets
3 hours ago

Gold hits record high as dollar takes a hit from rising US-China row

A lot of funds are moving into bullion due to weaker greenback, analyst says
Markets
7 hours ago

Oil prices may go down, not up

Not only will rising supply put pressure on crude prices, the hoped-for recovery in oil demand is running into trouble as well
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Monday
Markets
2.
Oil slips on rise in coronavirus cases and ...
Markets
3.
Gold hits record high as dollar takes a hit from ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand weaken as US-China ...
Markets
5.
Consulate closures in China and US boost gold to ...
Markets

Related Articles

Global stocks subdued, while gold soars to record high

Markets

Oil slips on rise in coronavirus cases and US-China standoff

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.