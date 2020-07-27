Markets MARKET WRAP: Gold stocks surge as metal reaches record high Gold hits a record high as the dollar continues to struggle amid US-China tension and a surge in Covid-19 infections BL PREMIUM

Miners led gains on the JSE on Monday, with the gold index recording its biggest jump in six weeks as spot prices of the metal surpassed 2011’s high.

The gains in gold stocks came as the spot price of gold reached a near nine-year high at $1,945/oz, before pulling back a little in the early evening, as US-China relations deteriorate and the dollar continues to weaken.