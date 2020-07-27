Markets JSE lifts on Monday as markets awaits global direction In Europe, the FTSE 100 lost 0.15% and France’s CAC 40 0.92%, while Germany’s DAX 30 was flat BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Monday as investors digested a surge in Covid-19 infections in a number of economies across the globe, while US-China relations continue to deteriorate.

With Covid-19 infections rising in SA, South East Asia, Austria, Spain and the US, the local bourse is waiting for direction from global markets.