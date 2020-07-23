WATCH: Stock picks — Intuitive Surgical and BAT

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Intuitive Surgical as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose British American Tobacco (BAT).

Shapiro said: “The company that I like is a company called Intuitive Surgical, which is running in the US at the moment. It’s an invasive surgery but a robotic invasive surgery.”

McCurrie said: “An old favourite of mine, British American Tobacco, I know smoking’s banned in SA but it is so small in their lives, it doesn’t even matter as it hasn’t been banned anywhere else.”