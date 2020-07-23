Markets Rand weaker before SA Reserve Bank’s rate announcement In a bid to support the ailing economy, Peregrine Treasury Solutions’ Bianca Botes expects the bank to cut interest rates another 25bps BL PREMIUM

The rand was weaker on Thursday as focus turns to the SA Reserve Bank’s decision on interest rates later on Thursday.

The rand traded at a high of R16.3987/$ in the overnight session, but failed to sustain those levels, with analysts somewhat divided on the outcome regarding the expected interest rate decision.