Rand weaker before SA Reserve Bank’s rate announcement
In a bid to support the ailing economy, Peregrine Treasury Solutions’ Bianca Botes expects the bank to cut interest rates another 25bps
23 July 2020 - 12:36
The rand was weaker on Thursday as focus turns to the SA Reserve Bank’s decision on interest rates later on Thursday.
The rand traded at a high of R16.3987/$ in the overnight session, but failed to sustain those levels, with analysts somewhat divided on the outcome regarding the expected interest rate decision.
