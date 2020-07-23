Markets

Rand weaker before SA Reserve Bank’s rate announcement

In a bid to support the ailing economy, Peregrine Treasury Solutions’ Bianca Botes expects the bank to cut interest rates another 25bps

23 July 2020 - 12:36 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand was weaker on Thursday as focus turns to the  SA Reserve Bank’s decision on interest rates later on Thursday.

The rand traded at a high of R16.3987/$ in the overnight session, but failed to sustain those levels, with analysts somewhat divided on the outcome regarding the expected interest rate decision.

