MARKET WRAP: Long-term bond yields fall as Bank cuts repo rate
The Reserve Bank has cut the repo rate by 300bps so far in 2020 as Covid-19 brought economic activity almost to a halt
23 July 2020 - 18:53
Bond yields at the long end of the curve fell as the Reserve Bank cut the repo rate for a fifth time in 2020 on Thursday.
The yield on the R2030 government bond fell 11 basis points (bps) to 9.12%, reaching an intra-day low of 9.06% after the interest-rate announcement, its lowest since June 9; while that of the 30-year bond fell 22bps to 11.30%, reaching an intra-day low of 11.22%, its lowest since July 1. Bond yields move inversely to their prices.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now