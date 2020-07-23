Markets

Market data — July 23 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

23 July 2020 - 22:24
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Most read

1.
JSE firms as focus shifts to Reserve Bank repo ...
Markets
2.
Rand weaker before SA Reserve Bank’s rate ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens ahead of uncertain ...
Markets
4.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets ahead of Reserve ...
Markets
5.
Rand falls as US-China tension weighs on sentiment
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.