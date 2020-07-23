Markets JSE firms as focus shifts to Reserve Bank repo rate decision Global equities have been supported by positive corporate earnings as well as hopes for more stimulus BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Thursday in line with European markets, while local focus shifts to the Reserve Bank’s interest rate decision.

According to a poll by Bloomberg, the median forecast is for the Bank to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to a record low of 3.50%. The Bank has slashed rates by a cumulative 275bps so far this year as Covid-19 weighs on the economy.