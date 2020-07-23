JSE firms as focus shifts to Reserve Bank repo rate decision
Global equities have been supported by positive corporate earnings as well as hopes for more stimulus
23 July 2020 - 12:42
The JSE was firmer on Thursday in line with European markets, while local focus shifts to the Reserve Bank’s interest rate decision.
According to a poll by Bloomberg, the median forecast is for the Bank to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to a record low of 3.50%. The Bank has slashed rates by a cumulative 275bps so far this year as Covid-19 weighs on the economy.
