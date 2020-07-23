Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets ahead of Reserve Bank decision

23 July 2020 - 07:16 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

The JSE is set to contend with mixed Asian markets on Thursday morning, with local focus squarely on the Reserve Bank interest rate decision later.

Tension between the US and China is rising after the White House ordered the closure of Beijing’s consulate in Houston, while markets have been boosted this week by positive news of a potential Covid-19 vaccine, as well as progress in EU stimulus talks.

US-China tensions had put US equity markets under pressure on Wednesday, though the mood improved after Tesla released upbeat results, said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note.

Asian data earlier on Wednesday was a mixed bag, with South Korean second-quarter GDP data disappointing, while a gauge of Australian manufacturing activity showed continued improvement in July.

In morning trade, the Shanghai Composite was down 1.19%, while the Hang Seng was up 0.37%. Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, was up 2%.

Gold was flat at $1,870.28/oz, while platinum was 1.72% weaker at $913.96. Brent crude had risen 0.27% to $44.20 a barrel.

The rand was little changed at R16.45/$.

The Reserve Bank is due to announce its interest rate decision at about 3pm, amid hopes of further cuts to support SA’s recessionary economy. The median expectation in a survey of 16 economists is for a 25-basis-point cut, Bloomberg reported.

International focus is on US employment numbers later.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Market data — July 23 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
10 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens ahead of uncertain interest-rate decision

Cannon Asset Managers CE Adrian Saville believes the Bank is likely to lower interest rates by 25 basis points, with a small chance of a 50 bps cut
Markets
12 hours ago

JSE weaker on rising Covid-19 infections

Despite the welcome EU recovery package and promising vaccine news, surging US virus numbers keep the markets subdued
Markets
19 hours ago

World markets happy with EU recovery plan as metals shines

The euro hit an 18-month high as silver gains 5% and gold is up for the month by nearly 20%
Markets
19 hours ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens ahead of uncertain ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets ahead of Reserve ...
Markets
3.
Rand falls as US-China tension weighs on sentiment
Markets
4.
Rand firmer on EU stimulus outcome and positive ...
Markets
5.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens ahead of uncertain interest-rate decision

Markets

Market data — July 23 2020

Markets

World markets happy with EU recovery plan as metals shines

Markets

Rand falls as US-China tension weighs on sentiment

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.