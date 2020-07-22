Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Adevinta and Berkshire Hathaway

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Mia Kruger from Kruger International talk to Business Day TV

22 July 2020 - 12:29 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF — GONGZSTUDIO

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Adevinta as his stock pick of the day and Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Berkshire Hathaway.

Verster said: “I’m going for Adevinta, a company listed in Norway. It was in the news on Tuesday because it won the bid for eBay’s e-commerce businesses for almost $10bn in cash and stock. It makes Adevinta the largest e-classifies business in the world.”

Kruger said: “I’m staying boring with Berkshire Hathaway, I like the fact that the price hasn’t rebounded as strongly and even if you just hold the share and the earnings in the company don’t grow that strong, they are buying back shares, so your value as an investor will be growing.”

Or listen to the full audio:

