Markets Rand falls as US-China tension weighs on sentiment China said on Wednesday the US has ordered it to close its consulate in Houston within 72 hours

The rand was weaker on Wednesday as escalating tension between the US and China and the rise in Covid-19 cases weighed on market sentiment.

At 11.10am, the rand had weakened 0.48% to R16.4854/$ and 0.39% to R18.9863/€ while it was flat at R20.8412/£. The euro had weakened 0.12% to $1.1517.