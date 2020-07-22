Rand falls as US-China tension weighs on sentiment
China said on Wednesday the US has ordered it to close its consulate in Houston within 72 hours
22 July 2020 - 12:36
The rand was weaker on Wednesday as escalating tension between the US and China and the rise in Covid-19 cases weighed on market sentiment.
At 11.10am, the rand had weakened 0.48% to R16.4854/$ and 0.39% to R18.9863/€ while it was flat at R20.8412/£. The euro had weakened 0.12% to $1.1517.
