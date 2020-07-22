Market data — July 23 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
With a number of ministers and premiers struck by the virus, the ANC would be at war if Ramaphosa was incapacitated
IMF to consider SA's request for support to fight against the coronavirus pandemic next week
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga could make an announcement on calls to close schools
One of the first tasks for the head of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors is reviewing Jenitha John’s appointment as CEO
Michael Avery debates the Bank’s monetary policy committee meeting with a panel of experts
There is no real prospect of abuse by drinkers at wine farms, hotels and restaurants, the group argues
Pro-Orban businessman Miklos Vaszily took control of the media organisation earlier in 2020
Tales of beating the odds abound, from Gary Player’s 1978 Masters win to Paul Lawrie’s triumph at the 1999 Open Championship
Let the unique biodiversity and hospitality of Danielskraal Farm get your post-lockdown motor going
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.