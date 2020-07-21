WATCH: Stock picks — AngloGold and Coronation

Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments chose AngloGold as his stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Coronation Fund Managers.

Du Toit said: “I’m picking AngloGold, you have to make sure that you’re happy with holding a gold share, we think the gold prices only just recently made a new high and we think it will go higher from here.”

Reeders said: “I’m going for Coronation Fund Managers, they have a dividend policy where they pay out x amount of earnings. I don’t think there is going to be a huge draw down on assets under management, so in that respect a dividend is pretty safe.”