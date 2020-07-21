Markets

WATCH: How to work out the rand’s true value

FXTM’s Lukman Otunuga talks to Business Day TV about the performance of the local currency

21 July 2020 - 11:44 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/VANESSA BENTLEY
Picture: 123RF/VANESSA BENTLEY

The rand weakened early on Monday as a surge in Covid-19 infections led to risk-off trading.

But The Economist’s Big Mac index shows that the rand is the world’s most undervalued currency. Business Day TV spoke to Lukman Otunuga from FXTM about current trading conditions and the index to gauge where the local unit is headed.

Or listen to the full audio:

