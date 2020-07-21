Brent climbs to four-month high on EU stimulus package

London — Oil climbed to the highest level since early March in London on Tuesday as indications of an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic helped drive a rally in commodities.

Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped more than 2% on Tuesday. EU leaders agreed on an unprecedented stimulus package to pull their economies out of the worst recession in memory. At the same time, European regulators are eyeing a potential approval of the first Covid-19 vaccine in 2020, further adding to the positive sentiment.

On the supply side, analysts are expecting US inventories to tighten. Crude stockpiles probably fell for the third time in four weeks, a Bloomberg survey showed.

The “truly historic stimulus from the European Union governing body” is a “big positive for the oil market,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital. “That’s going to be very supportive of their economies and should translate into a better economic outlook and better fuel demand.”

Brent futures climbed toward $45 a barrel for the first time since early March when a meeting between Opec and its allies broke down acrimoniously and the alliance began a short-lived price war. Since then, prices have recovered but remain range-bound as worldwide virus cases approach 15-million and various US states mull reimposing lockdown measures.