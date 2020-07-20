Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and bonds

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

20 July 2020 - 07:43 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LEUNG CHO PAN
Picture: 123RF/LEUNG CHO PAN

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose to look at bonds.

Gilmour said: “Afrimat I think has got all the qualities inherent, it has a nice rand-hedge side of things, they know precisely what they’re doing. It’s not really a construction stock at all; it’s more a mid-tier miner stock and I think there’s a lot going for it.”

Shapiro said: “I’m buying a lot of trackers which gives me exposure offshore where you’re looking for yield. You’ve got the long bond at 11.5% and if inflation is truly 2%, well, even if you’re paying full tax, you can make some real income there.”

WATCH: How building activity slumped in the first quarter

Independent economist Roelof Botha talks to Business Day TV about the construction industry
Companies
2 weeks ago

First-quarter construction activity plummets, Afrimat index shows

The biggest decline was in the value of new building plans passed, which fell 25.9%
Economy
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Conjuring construction from the dead

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to a panel of industry professionals about the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium SA
Economy
1 month ago

Foreign stampede takes outflows to record high

Nonresidents sold R97.6bn of SA debt and equities in the first three months of the year according to the SA Reserve Bank
Economy
3 days ago

Market data — July 16 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
3 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Long-time fund manager shifts towards foreign equities and away from SA

Gail Daniel, who has been at Ninety One from the start, has grown her Managed Fund by 9.1% in the past year
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firm on stimulus ...
Markets
2.
Rand on track to end the week firmer
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock picks — MSCI EAFE ETF and Lemonade
Markets
4.
Oil slides on global demand fears
Markets
5.
JSE muted as surge in Covid-19 cases weighs on ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.