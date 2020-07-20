Rand remains muted as rise in Covid-19 cases weighs on markets
More than 14-million cases have been confirmed globally
20 July 2020 - 11:55
The rand was little changed on Monday morning as the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases curbed risk appetite.
Several states in the US have reinforced lockdown measures as the cases surpassed 3.7-million in the world’s largest economy, fuelling concern about the effect this will have on economic recovery. More than 14-million cases have been confirmed globally.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now