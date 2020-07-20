Markets Rand remains muted as rise in Covid-19 cases weighs on markets More than 14-million cases have been confirmed globally BL PREMIUM

The rand was little changed on Monday morning as the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases curbed risk appetite.

Several states in the US have reinforced lockdown measures as the cases surpassed 3.7-million in the world’s largest economy, fuelling concern about the effect this will have on economic recovery. More than 14-million cases have been confirmed globally.