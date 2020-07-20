Market data — July 20 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
It makes sense for Cricket SA to establish a mini truth commission to investigate claims of bias and prejudice
The DA has made an about-turn on its application to stop finance minister Tito Mboweni from appropriating funding for SAA
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga could make an announcement on calls to close schools
Van Tonder’s retirement comes as the restaurant industry faces one of its biggest challenges amid Covid-19 pandemic
More than half of the enterprises surveyed are considering scaling down operations
Saudi Arabia, the largest Arab economy, will account for 55% of the total GCC states' deficits, says ratings agency
West Indies bowled out for 198 on the fifth and final day of second Test at Old Trafford
These are the different fees incurred when investing in a retirement annuity or savings plan
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.