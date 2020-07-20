Further European stimulus measures boost JSE
Negotiations over the EU’s Covid-19 recovery fund made a breakthrough on Monday morning after days in deadlock
20 July 2020 - 12:52
The JSE was firmer on Monday as investors remain hopeful on further stimulus measures from global central banks and governments.
Negotiations over the EU’s virus recovery fund made a breakthrough Monday morning after days in deadlock, with the four nations’ leaders now ready to accept €390bn in grants, according to unnamed officials, with talks still ongoing on other elements of the package.
