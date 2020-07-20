Markets Further European stimulus measures boost JSE Negotiations over the EU’s Covid-19 recovery fund made a breakthrough on Monday morning after days in deadlock BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Monday as investors remain hopeful on further stimulus measures from global central banks and governments.

Negotiations over the EU’s virus recovery fund made a breakthrough Monday morning after days in deadlock, with the four nations’ leaders now ready to accept €390bn in grants, according to unnamed officials, with talks still ongoing on other elements of the package.